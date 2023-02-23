Members assigned to joint special operations forces jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7648433
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-TE518-1002
|Resolution:
|4845x3230
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 freefall jump, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
