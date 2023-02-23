C-17 freefall jump

Members assigned to joint special operations forces jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

