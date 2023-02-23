Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 freefall jump

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to joint special operations forces jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Joint special operations forces members assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command Central and Joint Communications Support Element conducted an administrative non-tactical freefall operation as part of a monthly training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 freefall jump, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    special operations
    JBLM
    Florida
    USSOCOM

