    Detroit - February 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Detroit - February 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Detroit was another stop on our Team SFL national tour this month as SFC Olajide Gamu attended the 2023 Detroit State of the Region conference at the invitation of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Tammy Carnrike. While in Michigan, SFC Gamu also connected with local Army recruiters to discuss opportunities for collaboration with CASA Carnrike and the local recruiting Station Commanders.

