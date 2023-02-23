Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AES exercise [Image 18 of 22]

    60th AES exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform patient care on simulated patients during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 7648165
    VIRIN: 230223-F-FM924-1009
    Resolution: 4068x2712
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nurse
    air mobility command
    medic
    readiness
    training

