U.S. Air Force Captains Mark Bokish, left, and Eric Raber, both 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurses, converse during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 10:39 Photo ID: 7648163 VIRIN: 230223-F-FM924-1046 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 3.22 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AES exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.