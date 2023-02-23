U.S. Air Force Captains Mark Bokish, left, and Eric Raber, both 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurses, converse during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7648163
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-FM924-1046
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AES exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
