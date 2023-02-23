60th AES exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kedrian Guy, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, gives a preflight brief to Senior Airman Chance Orjalo, 60th AES technician, during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)

