60th AES exercise

U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in an exercise with the 130th Rescue Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)

