60th AES exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kedrian Guy, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and Staff Sgt. Charlene Thepsenavong, 60th AES technician, carry a litter during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)

