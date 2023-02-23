U.S. Air Force Capt. Kedrian Guy, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and Staff Sgt. Charlene Thepsenavong, 60th AES technician, carry a litter during an exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The 60th AES conducted their first squadron exercise designed to test their multi-capable airmen skills during adverse conditions. (U.S. Air Force Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7648153
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-FM924-1257
|Resolution:
|5849x3899
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AES exercise [Image 22 of 22], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
