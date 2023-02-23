Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gather for a group photo Tuesday, February 21 after a luncheon held Tuesday, February 21. The luncheon was held to recognize Sailors for their sustained excellence and commitment to their daily duties in the first quarter of 2023.



Recognized during the luncheon were: Hospital Apprentice Yuri Martinez Hernandez as Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Hospitalman Third Class Tiarra Myers as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospitalman Second Class Emily Page as Sailor of the Quarter and Hospitalman First Class Garret Fralix as Senior Sailor of the Quarter.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:12 Photo ID: 7647911 VIRIN: 230221-N-KJ310-002 Resolution: 3641x2427 Size: 2.2 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Excellence in Sailor of the Quarter Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.