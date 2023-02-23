Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Excellence in Sailor of the Quarter Awards [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Excellence in Sailor of the Quarter Awards

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant William Hookes Jr, left, speaks about Hospitalman Second Class Michael Barros and his contributions to the day-to-day operations of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a luncheon held Tuesday, February 21. The luncheon was held to recognize Sailors for their sustained excellence and commitment to their daily duties in the first quarter of 2023. Both serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the Staff Education and Training Department.

