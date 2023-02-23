Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey [Image 2 of 2]

    “Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, speaks during the memorial ceremony for the late Ms. Gail Lindsey on Wednesday, February 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Lindsey was a civilian General Schedule staff member aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point when she passed in late January, 2023.

