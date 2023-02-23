Chief Petty Officer Luis Brown speaks during the memorial ceremony for the late Ms. Gail Lindsey on Wednesday, February 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Lindsey was a civilian General Schedule staff member aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point when she passed in late January, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7647890
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-KJ310-001
|Resolution:
|4830x3224
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
“Gail was Tough and Honest;” Cherry Point Clinic Staff Gather to Celebrate, Honor Memory of Ms. Gail Lindsey
