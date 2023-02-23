JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration

Carla Jones, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Youth Program assistant, demonstrates placing rice into hair braided by members of the JBLE Youth Program at a Black History Month event at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. Before the demonstration, a member of the JBLE Youth Program spoke on the historical significance of enslaved African women hiding grains of rice in their braids in order to survive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

