JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration

Hair tools and a bag of rice lay on a table after a demonstration at a Black History Month event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. The history of how enslaved African women hid grains of rice in their braids to survive was one of many topics highlighted during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
