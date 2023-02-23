Hair tools and a bag of rice lay on a table after a demonstration at a Black History Month event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. The history of how enslaved African women hid grains of rice in their braids to survive was one of many topics highlighted during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7647885 VIRIN: 220921-F-ZJ963-1074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.07 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.