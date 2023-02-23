JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A member of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Youth Program speaks at a Black History Month event at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. Led by members of the JBLE Youth Program, this event was an opportunity to celebrate Black culture and promote inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7647883 VIRIN: 220921-F-ZJ963-1031 Resolution: 6994x4996 Size: 18.58 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.