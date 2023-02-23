JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A member of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Youth Program speaks at a Black History Month event at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. Led by members of the JBLE Youth Program, this event was an opportunity to celebrate Black culture and promote inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
