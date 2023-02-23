Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration [Image 3 of 7]

    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A member of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Youth Program speaks at a Black History Month event at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. Youth programs are designed to teach skills, such as public-speaking, to children and teenagers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 09:21
    Photo ID: 7647882
    VIRIN: 230216-F-ZJ963-1062
    Resolution: 6340x4227
    Size: 15.53 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration
    JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    youth program
    boys and girls club
    Eustis
    Black History Month
    public speaking
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT