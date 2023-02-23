A member of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Youth Program speaks at a Black History Month event at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. In addition to practicing their public-speaking skills, participants were given an opportunity to share on a topic of their choice related to Black history and culture in front of their friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7647881
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-ZJ963-1025
|Resolution:
|7141x4761
|Size:
|19.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE youth lead Black History Month celebration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT