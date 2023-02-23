Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230223-F-NR913-0001

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.2023

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shatarria McClelland, 100th Air Refueling Wing equal opportunity specialist, was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and raised in Killeen, Texas. "Black history month represents my ancestors, it represents all the individuals who went through slavery, depression and setbacks because of the color of our skin. Black history month is important to me because it represents the struggles African Americans had to overcome to be accepted, to be noticed”, said McClelland.

