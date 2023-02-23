U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shatarria McClelland, 100th Air Refueling Wing equal opportunity specialist, was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and raised in Killeen, Texas. "Black history month represents my ancestors, it represents all the individuals who went through slavery, depression and setbacks because of the color of our skin. Black history month is important to me because it represents the struggles African Americans had to overcome to be accepted, to be noticed”, said McClelland.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 06:28 Photo ID: 7647718 VIRIN: 230223-F-NR913-0001 Resolution: 5322x3541 Size: 3.44 MB Location: SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230223-F-NR913-0001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.