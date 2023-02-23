Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hartley, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, loads humanitarian aid supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 21, 2023.

The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)



Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes, by SSgt Gerald Willis