Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes [Image 3 of 9]

    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Airman loads humanitarian aid supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 21, 2023. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7647643
    VIRIN: 230221-F-FF346-0338
    Resolution: 4947x3291
    Size: 0 B
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes
    CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    airlift
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT