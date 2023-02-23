CENTCOM Airmen provide humanitarian aid to Türkiye after earthquakes

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies to provide international aid to Türkiye in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 21, 2023. The 8th EAS personnel airlifted more than 300,000 pounds of aid, providing humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating impacts in Türkiye following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

