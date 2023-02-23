Incirlik Air Base Airmen support earthquake response in Türkiye

Senior Airman Hailey Klchosky, a passenger services agent assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, disposes of plastic wrap used to protect humanitarian aid supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. The U.S. military is working in support of U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye following the earthquakes that struck the country on Feb. 6. The 728th AMS consists of more than 200 permanent party, Turkish Nationals and Air Expeditionary Force augmentees at Incirlik AB who ensure safe and effective en route support for missions transiting Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The squadron supports five combatant commanders with aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control under the auspices of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Group, headquartered at Naval Station Rota, Spain, and the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

