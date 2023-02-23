Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jacob Lambert Reenlistment Ceremony

    GREECE

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 24, 2023) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jacob Lambert, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, signs a reenlistment contract after his reenlistment ceremony on Feb. 24, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 04:28
    Photo ID: 7647399
    VIRIN: 230224-N-EM691-1076
    Resolution: 2227x3345
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jacob Lambert Reenlistment Ceremony, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

