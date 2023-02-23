NSA Souda Bay’s Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jacob Lambert Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 24, 2023) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jacob Lambert, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, signs a reenlistment contract after his reenlistment ceremony on Feb. 24, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

