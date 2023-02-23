Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk [Image 2 of 2]

    CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    230222-N-TH560-0897 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman speaks to command triads of Commander Submarine Squadron 6, 8 and Submarine Readiness Squadron at Submarine Squadron Headquarters, Feb. 22, 2023. Cheeseman and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7647316
    VIRIN: 230222-N-TH560-897
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk
    CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNP
    FLTCM
    AHC
    MyNavyHR
    MyNavy HR
    Richard Cheeseman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT