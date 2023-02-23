CNP Listens to Submarine Leadership in Norfolk

230222-N-TH560-0910 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman speaks to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic's Pay Improvement Team at Submarine Squadron Headquarters, Feb. 22, 2023. Cheeseman and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

