CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk

230222-N-TH560-0795 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Lt.j.g. Matthew Davis asks a question during an all-hands call with Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Feb. 22, 2023. Cheeseman and and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

