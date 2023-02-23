CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk

230222-N-TH560-0744 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. takes notes while speaking to Sailors during an all-hands call aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Feb. 22, 2023. Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman and Terrell visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

