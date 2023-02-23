CNP Visits USS Stout (DDG 55) in Norfolk

230222-N-TH560-0729 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2023) – Command Master Chief of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 Jay’e Jerrod’e Bell and Capt. Blair Guy, commodore of DESRON 28, listen to Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman during an all-hands call aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Feb. 22, 2023. Cheeseman and and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. visited commands on the waterfront at Naval Station Norfolk to discuss career, pay and personnel services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

