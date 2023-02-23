Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces if the Deep

    Faces if the Deep

    GUAM

    01.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 28, 2022) Yeoman (Submarine) Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Willis, assigned to USS Annapolis (SSN 760), poses for a portrait onboard Annapolis, Jan. 28. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    TAGS

    submarines
    Guam
    SSN

