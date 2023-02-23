WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa personnel listen to a brief given by Heshikiya District Chief, Mitsuo Nishishinya, in preparation to clear foliage around sacred sites on White Beach Naval Facility as part of “Jungle Attack,” Feb. 17, 2023. The “Jungle Attack” community service project is regularly conducted by U.S. Navy and Japanese volunteers to maintain accessibility to old family tombs and sacred sites on White Beach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7647196 VIRIN: 230217-N-PQ586-1065 Resolution: 6695x4782 Size: 18.1 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Attack Community Relations Event, by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.