Travis AFB aircrew supports Indo-Pacific Command

U.S. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron and 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 21, 2023. A multi-unit aircrew transported 11,000 pounds of cargo to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
