U.S. Airmen with the 6th Air Refueling Squadron and 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 21, 2023. A multi-unit aircrew transported 11,000 pounds of cargo to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 7647116 VIRIN: 230221-F-YT028-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.91 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB aircrew supports Indo-Pacific Command, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.