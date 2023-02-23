Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Attack 2023

    Jungle Attack 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa personnel clear foliage from a jungle path onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility as part of “Jungle Attack,” Feb. 17, 2023. “The “Jungle Attack” community service project is regularly conducted by US Navy and Japanese volunteers to maintains accessibility to old family tombs and sacred sites on White Beach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 22:01
    Photo ID: 7647094
    VIRIN: 230217-N-QY759-0077
    Resolution: 3774x2696
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Attack 2023, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

