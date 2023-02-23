Jungle Attack 2023

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa personnel clear foliage from a jungle path onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility as part of “Jungle Attack,” Feb. 17, 2023. “The “Jungle Attack” community service project is regularly conducted by US Navy and Japanese volunteers to maintains accessibility to old family tombs and sacred sites on White Beach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

