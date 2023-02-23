From Overweight to Overcoming: A Journey to Join the Navy

HOUSTON, TX. (December 14, 2022) Future U.S. Navy Sailor Gary Smith III, a native of Houston, Tx, prepares to take the oath of enlistment at Military Entrance Processing Station Houston, Texas, Dec. 14. MEPS process applicants for military service, putting them through a variety of tests and examinations to ensure that they meet the standards required to serve in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

