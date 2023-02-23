Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAA Crown Jewel of the Everglades

    SOUTH BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    SOUTH BAY, Fla. – Feb.22, 2023 --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District and South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir project. The project will set the foundation for restoring the central portion of the Everglades ecosystem and sending water south. Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District Commander, addresses the guests during the groundbreaking ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo Brigida Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023
    This work, EAA Crown Jewel of the Everglades, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environment
    Environmental Restoration
    Everglades
    South Bay
    Florida Bay
    EAAGroundbreaking2023

