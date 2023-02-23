EAA Crown Jewel of the Everglades

SOUTH BAY, Fla. – Feb.22, 2023 --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District and South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir project. The project will set the foundation for restoring the central portion of the Everglades ecosystem and sending water south. Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District Commander, addresses the guests during the groundbreaking ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo Brigida Sanchez)

