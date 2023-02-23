U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Lovejoy, a crew member assigned to USCGC Dependable (WMEC 626), assists with safety maneuvers during the cutter's return to home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 50-day maritime safety and security patrol. Dependable's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Pass in support of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District's area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:58 Photo ID: 7646952 VIRIN: 230223-G-NJ244-2002 Resolution: 4683x2635 Size: 2.44 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.