    USCGC Dependable returns home after a 50-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Pass [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Lovejoy, a crew member assigned to USCGC Dependable (WMEC 626), assists with safety maneuvers during the cutter's return to home port in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023, following a 50-day maritime safety and security patrol. Dependable's crew patrolled the Florida Straits and Windward Pass in support of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District's area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7646952
    VIRIN: 230223-G-NJ244-2002
    Resolution: 4683x2635
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    cutter
    USCG
    USCGC Dependable
    OVS

