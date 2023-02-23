Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAA Crown Jewel of the Everglades [Image 9 of 9]

    EAA Crown Jewel of the Everglades

    SOUTH BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    EAA Project is the crown Jewel of Everglades Restoration which reconnects Lake Okeechobee to the central and Southern Everglades and Florida Bay. (U.S. Army Photo Brigida Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:08
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FL, US 
    Environment
    Environmental Restoration
    Everglades
    South Bay
    Florida Bay
    EAAGroundbreaking2023

