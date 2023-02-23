EAA, Crown Jewel of the Everglades

EAA Project is the crown Jewel of Everglades Restoration which reconnects Lake Okeechobee to the central and Southern Everglades and Florida Bay. (U.S. Army Photo Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7646924
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-AZ289-1632
|Resolution:
|4500x2694
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BAY, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
