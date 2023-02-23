15th MEU Officer PT

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Hartline, the assistant logistics officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs burpees during an officer physical training session at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2023. The physical training session included buddy-paired high-intensity interval training to build camaraderie and physical ability among the staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

