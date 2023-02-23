Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Officer PT [Image 3 of 5]

    15th MEU Officer PT

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Anthony Reyes, the communication strategy and operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs mountain climbers during an officer physical training session at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2023. The physical training session included buddy-paired high-intensity interval training to build camaraderie and physical ability among the staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7646751
    VIRIN: 230120-M-NI401-112
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 19.55 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    15th MEU
    PT
    HIIT

