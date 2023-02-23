U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Peter Bose, the future operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, memorizes items on a tarp prior to conducting high-intensity interval training during an officer physical training session at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2023. The PT included a memory challenge in which Marines must recall a set of items after completion of the training to promote critical thinking and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7646742
|VIRIN:
|230120-M-NI401-023
|Resolution:
|6892x4595
|Size:
|25.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Officer PT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
