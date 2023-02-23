U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Peter Bose, the future operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, memorizes items on a tarp prior to conducting high-intensity interval training during an officer physical training session at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2023. The PT included a memory challenge in which Marines must recall a set of items after completion of the training to promote critical thinking and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7646742 VIRIN: 230120-M-NI401-023 Resolution: 6892x4595 Size: 25.2 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Officer PT [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.