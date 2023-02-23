Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach [Image 24 of 24]

    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Personnel from U.S., Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan work together at the Initial Planning Conference, or IPC, for Regional Cooperation 23 Feb. 22, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. RC 23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the IPC, the attendees worked to develop the exercise scenario and identify key training objectives in advance of the exercise, which will take place later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 16:34
    Photo ID: 7646723
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-SM601-1015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 0 B
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach
    Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Regional Cooperation 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT