Planning begins for Regional Cooperation 23 in Va. Beach

Personnel from U.S., Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan work together at the Initial Planning Conference, or IPC, for Regional Cooperation 23 Feb. 22, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. RC 23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the IPC, the attendees worked to develop the exercise scenario and identify key training objectives in advance of the exercise, which will take place later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

