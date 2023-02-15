Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) delivered the keynote remarks and helped honor the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International Women's Appreciation Award winners on February 15 at WEST2023, during which she shared her perspective on the importance of mentoring. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:20
    VIRIN: 230215-N-FB292-0014
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
