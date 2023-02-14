Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy's Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023

    Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) opened the second day of the U.S. Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion speaker series on February 15. Aeschbach stressed the importance of integrating Navy IW fully into Live, Virtual, and Constructive training, to an audience of industry, government and military members. NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN. West 2023 conference is in its 33rd year and is co-sponsored by Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International and the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), the conference is the premier Naval and maritime exposition on the West Coast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Navy's Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023
    TAGS

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach; Naval Information Forces; NAVIFOR; Navy Information Warfare; West 2023

