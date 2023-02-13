Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023 [Image 5 of 10]

    Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) participated in a panel: Man, Train, and Equip Perspective: What are the “Goods” and “Others” on Readiness, Capability, and Capacity on February 14. Having a high-end, combat-ready naval force remains the Nation’s most potent, flexible, and versatile instrument of military influence. Dealing with the pacing threat will require a more ready, capable, and lethal fleet that will maintain our competitive advantage. During the panel, warfare community leaders discussed the “goods” and the “others” of readiness, capability, and capacity within their warfare communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach; Naval Information Forces; NAVIFOR; Navy Information Warfare; West 2023

