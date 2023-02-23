Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Museum volunteer in action

    Museum volunteer in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (February 23, 2023). Russ Martin, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with visitors in the gallery of the museum’s exhibit about the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is free to visit, and is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:11
    Photo ID: 7646429
    VIRIN: 230223-N-TG517-477
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum volunteer in action, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum
    Museum Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT