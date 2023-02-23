Norfolk (February 23, 2023). Russ Martin, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with visitors in the gallery of the museum’s exhibit about the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is free to visit, and is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:11 Photo ID: 7646429 VIRIN: 230223-N-TG517-477 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 6.47 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Museum volunteer in action, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.