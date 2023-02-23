Museum volunteer in action

Norfolk (February 23, 2023). Russ Martin, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, interacts with visitors in the gallery of the museum’s exhibit about the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is free to visit, and is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7646415
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-TG517-133
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
