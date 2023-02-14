Navy’s Information Boss Addresses IW Challenges, Opportunities at WEST 2023

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) opened the second day of the U.S. Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion speaker series on February 15. Aeschbach stressed the importance of integrating Navy IW fully into Live, Virtual, and Constructive training, to an audience of industry, government and military members. NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN. West 2023 conference is in its 33rd year and is co-sponsored by Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International and the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), the conference is the premier Naval and maritime exposition on the West Coast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

