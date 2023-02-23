Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 8 people to The Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    02.23.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish's crew transfers 8 people to Bahamian authorities, Feb. 23, 2023. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet and partner agency crews stopped the suspected human smuggling venture on Feb. 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 14:31
    Bahamas
    Coast Guard
    migrant interdiction
    opsew
    OVS

