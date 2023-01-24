Staff Sgt. Molly Harris and Tech. Sgt. Michael Johnson, members of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, complete an exercise at the main gate Jan. 25, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The defenders partake in various impromptu exercises to help train their civilian counterparts and to keep their own members vigilant and prepared. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|7646294
|VIRIN:
|230125-Z-TW741-1002
|Resolution:
|4024x5030
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
