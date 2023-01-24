Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Security Forces [Image 3 of 3]

    157th Security Forces

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Molly Harris and Tech. Sgt. Michael Johnson, members of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, complete an exercise at the main gate Jan. 25, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The defenders partake in various impromptu exercises to help train their civilian counterparts and to keep their own members vigilant and prepared. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 7646294
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-TW741-1002
    Resolution: 4024x5030
    Location: US
    This work, 157th Security Forces [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air force
    air national guard
    security forces
    157th Air Refueling Wing

