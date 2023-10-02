Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Facility Dahlgren Conducts a Simulated Active Shooter Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Support Facility Dahlgren Conducts a Simulated Active Shooter Drill

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    DAHLGREN, VA - Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services treat a roleplayer for simulated injuries during Citadel Shield/Solid Curtian 2023. The drill conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Security
    NDW
    CSSC 23

